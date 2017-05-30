Rwanda poll body can't curb social me...

Rwanda poll body can't curb social media use

Kagame has been in charge since taking power at the head of a rebel army in 1994 and has already served two seven-year terms as president. Rwanda's media regulator has said the election body does not have the mandate to regulate social media use by presidential candidates, a measure seen as an assault on free speech.

