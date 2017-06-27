Road bomb in Kenya's Lamu County kill...

Road bomb in Kenya's Lamu County kills 8, including 4 kids

7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A senior Kenyan police official says four policemen and four children were killed when a lorry they were traveling in ran over an improvised bomb in Kenya's southern coastal area. This incident increases to 46 the death toll from homemade explosives planted by suspected al-Shabab extremists from Somalia in the last three months.

Chicago, IL

