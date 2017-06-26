Rhino breeder in South Africa plans online auction of horn
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, rhino are photographed at the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Limpopo province, South Africa. A rhino breeder in South Africa is planning an online auction of rhino horn, capitilizing on a court ruling that opened the way to domestic trade despite concerns about poaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC