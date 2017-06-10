Report: More Than 3,000 Killed In Vio...

Report: More Than 3,000 Killed In Violence In Central Congo

12 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

More than 3,000 people have been killed in a remote region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a new report from Congo's Catholic Church. As NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton reports, the violence in the central Kasai region erupted last August, "when the military killed Kamuina Nsapu, a chief who was calling for government forces to leave the region."

