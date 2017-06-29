REFILE-South African ANC leadership battle overshadows policy debate

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's ruling ANC meets this week to debate the future of a country mired in recession, corruption and political deadlock, but proceedings may be overshadowed by a power struggle between rivals seeking to succeed President Jacob Zuma. Critics charge that under Zuma, the ANC idealism and ethics epitomised by former president Nelson Mandela have been replaced by a relentless scramble for power, dividing the party and tarnishing the reputation of the post-apartheid "Rainbow Nation".

