REFILE-South African ANC leadership b...

REFILE-South African ANC leadership battle overshadows policy debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's ruling ANC meets this week to debate the future of a country mired in recession, corruption and political deadlock, but proceedings may be overshadowed by a power struggle between rivals seeking to succeed President Jacob Zuma. Critics charge that under Zuma, the ANC idealism and ethics epitomised by former president Nelson Mandela have been replaced by a relentless scramble for power, dividing the party and tarnishing the reputation of the post-apartheid "Rainbow Nation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Wed True Christian wi... 2
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC