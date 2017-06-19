Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozamb...

Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozambique: USGS

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday. The USGS put the depth of the tremor at 10 km .

