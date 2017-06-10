President Kagame nominated for Rwanda...

President Kagame nominated for Rwanda's election, says it's his last election

Members of Rwanda's ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front , have nominated President Paul Kagame to contest in the presidential election slated for August 3, 2017. Mr Kagame got an overwhelming vote of 1,929 of the 1,930 ballots cast.

