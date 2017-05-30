One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops
Local resident Lamin Tamba named the dead man as Haruna Jatta and said he was one of six protesters shot on Friday by ECOMIG forces stationed in Kanilai. Soldiers from The Gambia and ECOWAS soldiers patrol in front of the Second Infantry Battalion Camp in Farafenni, Gambia on January 22, 2017 A Gambian protester died of gunshot wounds Saturday, the day after being shot as supporters of former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh clashed with West African forces.
