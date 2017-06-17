Obesity rising in nations rich and po...

Obesity rising in nations rich and poor, especially in kids

The global obesity problem now affects 1 in 10 people in the world, it is rising in countries rich and poor, and in many countries it is increasing faster in children than adults, according to a new study. The research found obesity has tripled in children and young adults in countries like China, Brazil and Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

