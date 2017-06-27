NPP blasts NDC over cocoa lies

The majority in parliament - New Patriotic Party - has asked cocoa farmers in particular and Ghanaians in general to disregard the lies being peddled by the minority National Democratic Congress at its recent press conference about producer price of cocoa for the next crop season. The NPP, at a similar press briefing to respond to what it called 'untruths' peddled by the minority NDC, said the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board had never made any pronouncement on producer price of cocoa for this year.

Chicago, IL

