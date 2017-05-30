Nigeria: Court Drops Treason Charge A...

Nigeria: Court Drops Treason Charge Against Charles Okah

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out one of the charges brought against the alleged mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day bombing, Charles Okah. Justice Gabriel Kolawole said he dismissed the treason charge because evidence cited in court did not prove that the President Goodluck Jonathan, who was the Eagle Square, the target of the blast, was intimidated by the attack.

