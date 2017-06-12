Nigeria army says it killed Boko Haram leader, frees 9 kids

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - A top Boko Haram commander was among many insurgents killed Sunday as soldiers fought to rescue nine children being trained at a secret camp, a Nigerian official said Monday. Soldiers on their way to an Islamic extremist camp in Jarawa village in Borno State, ran into an ambush by Boko Haram fighters, said Nigerian army spokesman Brig.

