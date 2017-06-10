Nearly 70 dead in al-Shabab attack on...

Nearly 70 dead in al-Shabab attack on Somalia military base

Heavily armed al-Shabab extremists have stormed a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials said Thursday. Residents said civilians, including women, were beheaded during the rampage.

