Most believed evacuated before seven-floor building collapsed in Nairobi; trio rescued

1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

Rescue workers remove the body of a woman from a collapse building in Nairobi Tuesday. Rescuers pulled a child and the child's mother from the rubble of an eight-story building Tuesday that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, while three people were thought to remain trapped in the debris.

