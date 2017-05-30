Morocco king boycotts Africa summit to avoid Netanyahu
Morocco's king has cancelled plans to attend a West Africa summit this weekend in Liberia due to the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the foreign ministry has said. The North African country is hoping to join the Economic Community of West African States after the African Union readmitted Morocco after a 33-year absence in January.
