Manchester bomber Salman Abedi radicalised in UK, says brother arrested in Libya

18 hrs ago

Abedi's brother Hashim, who was arrested in Tripoli in the wake of last month's attack, knew the 22-year-old was planning something, counter-terror official Ahmed bin Salem said. Hashim, aged 20, said Abedi became radicalised while living in Manchester in 2015, Mr bin Salem told the Associated Press.

