Manchester bomber Salman Abedi radicalised in UK, says brother arrested in Libya
Abedi's brother Hashim, who was arrested in Tripoli in the wake of last month's attack, knew the 22-year-old was planning something, counter-terror official Ahmed bin Salem said. Hashim, aged 20, said Abedi became radicalised while living in Manchester in 2015, Mr bin Salem told the Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC