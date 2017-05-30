Manchester attack: Salman Abedi 'made bomb in four days' after...
Salman Abedi may have built the bomb that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena in under four days, it has emerged amid reports he met Isis-linked militants in Libya. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/manchester-attack-salman-abedi-made-bomb-in-four-days-after-potentially-undergoing-terror-training-in-libya-35785314.html Salman Abedi may have built the bomb that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena in under four days, it has emerged amid reports he met Isis-linked militants in Libya.
