Mali says 1 woman still missing after...

Mali says 1 woman still missing after attack on resort

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Authorities in Mali say one woman is still missing three days after Islamic extremists attacked a resort area near the capital. Police said Wednesday that the woman is a dual French-Gabonese national.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... 24 min Michael 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC