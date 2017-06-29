Malawi, UNICEF Launch Africa's First Humanitarian Drone Testing Corridor
Malawi and the United Nations Children Fund launched an air corridor Thursday to test the effectiveness of drones in humanitarian emergencies and other development uses, the first project of its kind in Africa. Landlocked Malawi, which suffers periodic crop failures and is prone to floods, is frequently in need of food and other aid, and limited road access in many of its rural areas makes it difficult to get help to needy communities.
