Luxury holiday resort outside Mali's ...

Luxury holiday resort outside Mali's capital under attack by gunmen

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali's capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, the Security Ministry said. A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali's capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, the Security Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... 5 hr Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC