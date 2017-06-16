Lord's Resistance Army steps up Congo attacks as U.S.-backed force pulls out
The outlawed Lord's Resistance Army has stepped up attacks in Congo close to the South Sudanese border as a U.S.-supported regional task force pulls out, the U.N. humanitarian office said in a report Friday. Forty rebels from the group, which is led by Joseph Kony, kidnapped 61 civilians in a June 7 raid in the Tanganyika mining area near Garamba National Park in Haut-Uele province, the report said, citing local civil-society and aid workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC