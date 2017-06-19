Libya's Misrata, Tawergha sign reconc...

Libya's Misrata, Tawergha sign reconciliation agreement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

BENGHAZI, Libya - Libyans from cities that fought on opposing sides of the 2011 civil war have signed a reconciliation agreement, one that will allow residents of Tawergha to return to their homes after being driven out by militias, mainly from Misrata. The deal, announced in a Monday statement by the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, should see the government help Tawergha residents relocate to the city from displacement camps elsewhere in Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Sun Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC