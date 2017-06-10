Libyan official says gunmen capture, release 2 UN staffers
The deputy interior minister of Libya's internationally recognized government says a U.N. convoy was attacked by bandits on the road from Tunis to Tripoli, and that two U.N. staffers were briefly detained. Abdel-Salem Ashour says the two staffers, whose nationalities were unknown, were captured Wednesday, after the bandits chased their convoy and fired on it with small arms, causing one of the vehicles to stop.
