Late Burundi king's remains re-interred in Switzerland

After a long legal battle, the remains of a former Burundian king who died in 1977 have been re-buried near Geneva after a Swiss court ruled that he deserves to rest in peace in Switzerland as he had wished. It comes more than five years after they were dug up and placed in an undertaker's custody as part of a legal case brought by proponents of a return of the remains to Burundi.

