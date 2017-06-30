Late Burundi king's remains re-interr...

Late Burundi king's remains re-interred in Switzerland

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

After a long legal battle, the remains of a former Burundian king who died in 1977 have been re-buried near Geneva after a Swiss court ruled that he deserves to rest in peace in Switzerland as he had wished. It comes more than five years after they were dug up and placed in an undertaker's custody as part of a legal case brought by proponents of a return of the remains to Burundi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... 15 hr BB Board 1
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 28 True Christian wi... 2
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC