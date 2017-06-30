Late Burundi king's remains re-interred in Switzerland
After a long legal battle, the remains of a former Burundian king who died in 1977 have been re-buried near Geneva after a Swiss court ruled that he deserves to rest in peace in Switzerland as he had wished. It comes more than five years after they were dug up and placed in an undertaker's custody as part of a legal case brought by proponents of a return of the remains to Burundi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|15 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 28
|True Christian wi...
|2
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC