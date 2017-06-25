Kings & Queens of Comedy Brings South...

Kings & Queens of Comedy Brings South Africa's Best to Sandton

In medieval times, a jester was employed by a nobleman or monarch to entertain him and his guests. The heavyweights of South African comedy are by no means jesters, but they certainly do entertain... Catch the Kings & Queens of Comedy at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, 21 July for a show of hysterical proportions.

