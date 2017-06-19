Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna

When the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known by his nom de gour, as Evans was arrested in Lagos two weeks ago, the whole nation was thrown into an ecstatic frenzy because of the far reaching effects of the criminal activities of this notorious criminal on the national psyche. Though kidnapping for ransom has assumed a dangerous dimension in the country, Evans notoriety in the business of kidnapping can only be compared to that of his other criminal brother, Vampire, who pulled a daring escape from the premises of a court in Owerri, Imo state where he was to be arraigned only to be killed later by the same Abba Kyari led team that captured the elusive Evans.

