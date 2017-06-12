Kenya official: Roadside bomb blows u...

Kenya official: Roadside bomb blows up passenger vehicle

A Kenyan official says a vehicle with 24 passengers has been blown up by an improvised explosive device in the country's north in a suspected extremist attack. Mandera County commissioner Fredrick Shisia said Friday they are waiting for word on casualties.

