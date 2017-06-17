Kenya: 1 child dead, 1 person missing...

Kenya: 1 child dead, 1 person missing in building collapse

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Rescuers retrieved the body of a dead child, the first death from the collapse of an eight-story building in a low income area of the Kenyan capital, officials and witnesses said Tuesday. A baby girl, a 10-year-old boy and their mother from the rubble of building Tuesday that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, while two people were thought to remain trapped in the debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Sun Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC