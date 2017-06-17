Kenya: 1 child dead, 1 person missing in building collapse

Rescuers retrieved the body of a dead child, the first death from the collapse of an eight-story building in a low income area of the Kenyan capital, officials and witnesses said Tuesday. A baby girl, a 10-year-old boy and their mother from the rubble of building Tuesday that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, while two people were thought to remain trapped in the debris.

