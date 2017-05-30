Israel says relations restored with S...

Israel says relations restored with Senegal after spat

9 hrs ago

Israel says it will return its ambassador to Senegal following a diplomatic spat with the West African nation over a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ties were restored after he met with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Liberia on the sidelines of the Economic Community of West African States summit.

Chicago, IL

