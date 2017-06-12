Incoming Lesotho Prime Minister's wife shot dead - police
The wife of incoming Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane was shot dead late on Wednesday, two days before her husband's inauguration, raising fears of another wave of political violence in the southern African mountain kingdom. Police spokesperson Clifford Molefe said Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was traveling home with a friend when both women where shot by an unknown assailant in the town of Masana, just outside the capital, Maseru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC