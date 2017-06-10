In Rwanda, a young woman activist cha...

In Rwanda, a young woman activist challenges longtime leader

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In Rwanda, where rights groups say many people fear to speak up against the ruling party, Diane Shima Rwigara thought she knew the risks of challenging one of Africa's longest-serving leaders. Then, two days after declaring her candidacy for president, nude photographs allegedly of her were leaked on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 45 min The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC