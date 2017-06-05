'I was stabbed in the head and left f...

'I was stabbed in the head and left for dead' - Man (31) kidnapped by Boko Haram on miracle escape

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'Jonah', a young man in his village Kaleri in the Mafa local Government area, a district in Maiduguri in Nigeria who escaped abduction from Boko Haram and suffered partial paralysis after being attacked. Pic Steve Humphreys A young man who was kidnapped, stabbed and left for dead has told how he has lost control over part of his body after the horror ordeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) 1 hr Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May '17 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC