Gunmen kill 3 in suspected extremist attack in Kenya's north
Officials say three people have been killed and three others wounded in a suspected Islamic extremist attack in Kenya's Mandera County, which borders Somalia. Northeastern Regional Security Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Friday that four gunmen shot dead two civilians and a policeman at a bank in Elwak.
