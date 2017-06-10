Gunmen attack UN convoy in Libya, bri...

Gunmen attack UN convoy in Libya, briefly hold staff

13 hrs ago

Gunmen attacked a UN convoy near Libya's capital and abducted seven staff members today before releasing them unharmed, a top security official in the conflict-wracked country said. General Najmi al-Nakoua of the presidential guard service said the attack on the convoy took place near Zawiyah, about 50 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli.

Chicago, IL

