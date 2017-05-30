Governors to offset workers' salary b...

Governors to offset workers' salary backlog with Paris Club refunds

7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The 36 governors have resolved to offset workers' outstanding salaries and pensions in their states as soon as the next tranche of payment from the Paris-London Club loan refunds were made. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Zamfara, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

