Governors to offset workers' salary backlog with Paris Club refunds
The 36 governors have resolved to offset workers' outstanding salaries and pensions in their states as soon as the next tranche of payment from the Paris-London Club loan refunds were made. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Zamfara, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
