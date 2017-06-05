Germany providing $3.9 million for re...

Germany providing $3.9 million for refugees in Libya

Germany is pledging an additional 3.5 million euros to help improve conditions for refugees in Libya. On an unannounced visit to Tripoli on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said many migrants in Libya "are in a desperate situation."

Chicago, IL

