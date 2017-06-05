FBI helps South Sudan in murder and r...

FBI helps South Sudan in murder and rape trial

A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation official is helping South Sudan to prosecute suspects in the murder of a South Sudanese aid worker and rape of his foreign colleagues, the U.S. embassy said on Tuesday. The FBI assistant legal attache attended a court martial on Tuesday, it said in a statement, adding he would consult local authorities about helping to investigate and prosecute the case.

Chicago, IL

