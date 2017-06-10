Ethiopia registers over 54,000 refugees in first 5 months of 2017
Addis Ababa, June 18 Ethiopia has registered an additional 54,107 refugees from January to May 2017, with most being Eritreans, South Sudanese and Sudanese, the media reporte. The figure was given by Ethiopia's Administration for Refugees and Returnees Affairs on Saturday in capital Addis Ababa during a presser as the country prepares to commemorate World Refugee day on June 20, Xinhua news agency reported.
