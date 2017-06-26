Ethiopia: East Africa's new economic power
Ethiopia's economy is growing so rapidly it may soon replace Kenya as the largest economic power in the region. The recent inauguration of the giant Hawassa industrial park was a special moment for Ethiopia's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May '17
|Big Phobe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC