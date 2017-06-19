Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better treatment of refugees
Actress and U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie says the way people treat refugees, the majority of them women and children, is a measure of humanity. Jolie spoke Tuesday in Kenya to mark World Refugee Day.
