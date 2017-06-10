Egypt's el-Sissi sees vindication in moves against Qatar
The alliance with Gulf countries to isolate Qatar has given a significant boost to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who over the past three years has been trying to find backers in what he calls a "comprehensive" war on militancy. El-Sissi's administration and pro-government media have relentlessly denounced Qatar - a top backer of el-Sissi's nemesis, the Muslim Brotherhood - depicting it as fueling militancy around the region.
