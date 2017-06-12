Egypt lawmakers approve deal giving i...

Egypt lawmakers approve deal giving islands to Saudi Arabia

In defiance of a court ruling, Egypt's parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify a disputed 2016 agreement that would transfer two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The vote, in which lawmakers in favor were asked to stand up, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day.

