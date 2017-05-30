Ebola epidemic in Congo 'under contro...

Ebola epidemic in Congo 'under control': health minister

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the last 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the disease, and is now in a phase of heightened surveillance, the health minister said on Friday. "At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Oly Ilunga Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC