East Africa: Uganda Looking For Over U.S.$2 Billion Support for Refugees

The government of Uganda is looking for over Shs28.8 trillion to support refugees and host communities for the next four years, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said. Mr Rugunda was on Thursday briefing Parliament on the forthcoming two-day Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees, to be held on June 22-23, 2017 in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.