Easing fears, Lesotho's PM resigns after election loss
Easing fears of instability, Lesotho's government says the prime minister has resigned after losing elections in the small southern African nation beset by power struggles in recent years. The government said in a statement officially stamped on Thursday that the ceremonial king has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.
