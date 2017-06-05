DR Congo: Armed men attack prison, killing 8 guards
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Eight guards were killed when a group of armed men attacked the central prison of Kangbayi in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a security officer told Anadolu Agency on Sunday. Also, over 900 prisoners escaped in the attack staged on the prison located in Beni territory in North Kivu province in eastern DRC, said Lt.
