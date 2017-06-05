DR Congo: 11 dead and 900 escape in jail attack
Eight guards among the dead when armed men attack the central prison of Kangbayi in DR Congo's restive east. Eleven people were killed and more than 900 inmates have escaped after unidentified assailants attacked a jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east, an official said.
