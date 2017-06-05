Deadline set for Canada to improve na...

Deadline set for Canada to improve national park in Alberta or risk losing UN heritage status

Canada has eight months to put forward a detailed plan to improve the health of its largest national park or risk having the United Nations add it to a list of world heritage sites considered to be in danger. Wood Buffalo National Park in northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has been a world heritage site since 1983.

Chicago, IL

