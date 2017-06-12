De Beers launches diamond exploration...

De Beers launches diamond exploration vessel off Namibia

A vessel named after Namibia's first president after independence in 1990, Sam Nujoma, is inaugurated in Walvis Bay, Namibia, Thursday, June 15, 2017. The $157 million vessel is designed to find diamonds more easily off the country's Atlantic Ocean coastline.

Chicago, IL

