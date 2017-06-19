Convicted felon Jack Abramoff registe...

Convicted felon Jack Abramoff registers to return to lobbying

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Jack Abramoff, a high-profile American lobbyist who served four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to bribing U.S. government officials, has officially returned to lobbying, according to documents he filed with the Justice Department. Abramoff's filing, saying that in December he worked to set up a meeting between Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso and then-President-elect Donald Trump, was the first to show that he has resumed work as a lobbyist.

Chicago, IL

